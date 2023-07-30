CS Shiv Das Meena reviews Nemmeli desalination plant work

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Sunday reviewed the ongoing construction work of the 150 million litres of desalination plant at Nemmeli and directed the officials to complete the work within the stipulated time.



Nearly 98 per cent of the work on the third desalination plant in Nemmeli with a capacity to treat 150 MLD has been completed.

Remaining 200 metres of the pipeline that will be used to draw seawater, is expected to be completed soon. The pipeline of 2250 mm diameter to draw seawater runs for a distance of nearly 1 kilometre.

Similarly, a small portion of the 36 metre long 1600 mm diameter pipeline to discharge brine from the plant is also completed. It is said to be the largest offshore pipeline network for a desalination plant in India.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the progress of work on the pipeline laid for 48.10 kilometres to convey treated water to areas such as Velachery, Alandur and southern suburbs such as Ullagaram-Puzhuthivakkam and IT corridor, " said a release from the state government.

