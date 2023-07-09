CS Shiv Das Meena inspects works around Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Sunday inspected the works carried out by Chennai metropolitan water supply and sewerage board (CMWSSB), Water Resources Department (WRD), highways department, and Metro rail, and instructed to speed up the underground works carried out by the concerned department and re-lay the road immediately after work has been completed in the city.

The official inspected the storm water drain work carried out in the Alandur zone at an estimated cost of Rs 3.49 crore. He instructed the officials to complete the construction of SWD works within 15 days with appropriate safety measures. And the highways department should immediately re-lay the road.

The CS inspected the beautification and improvement works like planting of plants, construction of footpaths, and strengthening of bunds in Porur Lake under the maintenance of the WRD.

Subsequently, he visited Urban Homeless Shelter in Porur and carried out inspection works in the kitchen, and terrace garden maintained by the children in the shelter.

Following that, the officials visited SWD carried out by the highways department and Chennai corporation, and advised the officers that the departments should have coordination with CMWSSB since the works of laying drinking water pipes have been carried out.

Meanwhile, commissioner of Chennai Corporation inspected underground work carried out by the Chennai metro water board in Madipakkam. He stated that the corporation had initially permitted CMWSSB to cut open 153 roads to lay sewer in Madipakkam in division 187 and 188 and out of that which metro water board has handed over 66 roads to GCC after the completion of house service connections.

Excess earth has been removed from all 66 and wet mix macadam has been laid in 30 roads, in addition, 24 roads laid with cement concrete and bituminous concrete have been taken up. The remaining works are being done in coordination with service departments with a view to relay all as soon as other works are completed to prevent fresh road cuts, the commissioner further stated.