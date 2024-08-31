CS Muruganandam instructs scientific institutions to be part in removing Kakka Aazhi from Ennore

CHENNAI: State chief secretary N Muruganandam directed the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority to undertake a scientific study to remove invasive Kakka Aazhi from Ennore and Pulicat regions by involving scientific institutions.

During a meeting chaired by him, in which officials from the environment department, water resources department and fisheries department took part along with officials of Kamarajar Port, Muruganandam instructed the departments to ensure measures include both short term and medium term aimed at a permanent solution to the menace.

"Central Institute of Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) and Central Institute of Brackish Water Aquaculture (CIBA) should submit a joint proposal to the principal chief conservator of forests and member secretary, Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority for undertaking a scientific study to suggest effective measures to control and eliminate the invasive mussel (Mytella Strigata) (Kakka Aazhi), " the chief secretary instructed the officials, as per the minutes of meetings, a copy of which DT Next accessed.

Moreover, directed to carry out the study using the funds available with the Authority.

Also, the interim findings of the study should be made available in 3 months time so that mitigation measures can be commenced without delay.

The Wetland Authority has informed the chief secretary that a preliminary survey has been done already in the Ennore and Pulicat areas in order to find out the heavily infested areas which needs to be tackled with the help of inter-sectoral convergence.

On the other hand, the authorities of Kamarajar Port taking cognizance of the claim that ballast water is responsible for the present scenario of invasion, firmly emphasized that the chance for spread of invasive mussel through ballast water is minimal as there are stringent international procedures in vogue for handling ballast water to minimize pollution.

Recently, the water resources department sought Rs. 160 Crore from Kamarajar Port alleging that the ballast water is the cause for the invasion.

In December 2022, fishermen from Kattupakkam and environmentalists from Save Ennore Creek Campaign, raised alarm on unchecked invasion by charru mussels in Ennore and Pulicat wetlands.

They said that the invasive species spread like a carpet at the bottom of the river and prevent prawns from grazing or burying themselves in the sediment.

The alien species is also wiping out the locally prevalent yellow clams (manja matti) and green mussels (pachai aazhi).

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) is hearing a case pertaining to the issue based on a petition filed by S Kumaresan, a fisherman in Ennore.