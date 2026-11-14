CS Karnan (1955-2026): The judge who summoned the CJI and was sent to jail

Born in 1955 in Karnatham village in Cuddalore district as the second of the eight children of Swaminathan and Kamalam, Karnan graduated from Madras Law College in 1983 and began practising as a lawyer. At the request of his wife, Saraswathi, he changed his birth name from Karunanidhi to Karnan in 1991.

He was appointed as additional judge of the Madras High Court in March 2009; he subsequently became a permanent judge. In March 2016, he was transferred to the Calcutta High Court. In 2017, while serving at the Calcutta High Court, Justice Karnan issued an order sentencing then CJI Jagdish Singh Khehar and seven other Supreme Court judges to five years of rigorous imprisonment after invoking provision under the SC/ST Act. A seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court found him guilty of criminal contempt the very next day, on May 9, and sentenced him to six months in prison.