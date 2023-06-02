Crusher units to pay for blacktopping road: NGT

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Block Development Officer (BDO) and Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to ensure that the owners of crusher units are involved in blacktopping mud roads leading to the units in getting contributions.

“By and large the private respondents (owners of crushers) before us, who are the crushing units have expressed their willingness to cooperate in the process of blacktopping the roads which they are regularly using, it is for the Block Development Officer (BDO) and Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to grab the opportunity and ensure that the roads are blacktopped,” the NGT order said.

The tribunal also directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to enumerate the number of lease operators and allow them also to involve in the blacktopping of mud roads, which will minimise the contribution of individual crushing units.

T Rathnasamy, a resident of Myvadi village in Tirupur filed a case against the crushing units alleging some units transport excess crushed material than permitted level using a mud pathway leading to Udumalpet-Palani NH.

During an earlier hearing, the Tribunal had directed the TNPCB to take action against violating units and make them contribute to the blacktopping of the roads in Myvadi village.

“Considering the pollution caused and the load on the roads, we would appreciate if the quarry and crushing unit owners would consider laying a concrete road instead of a tar road. If that is so, the width of the road can be reduced from 10 metres to 7.5 metres,” it directed.

Seeking a plan to lay roads and details of approximate expenditure, the Tribunal adjourned the hearing to July 20.

BDOs and RDOs should ensure that owners share cost to blacktop roads