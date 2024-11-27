CRS authorises opening of reconstructed Pamban Bridge for public carriage

CHENNAI: Commissioner of Railway Safety A M Chowdhary has authorised opening of reconstructed Pamban Bridge between Mandapam and Pamban stations for public carriage of passengers and goods traffic at a maximum speed of 75kmph.

A copy of the authorisation letter issued by CRS A M Chowdhary on November 26 (copy available with DT Next) said, “I hereby authorise the opening of the Reconstructed Bridge No. 346 between Km. 655/079 and Km. 657/157 including laying of new track (single line) on diverted alignment from Km. 654/154 to Km. 658/120 between Mandapam and Pamban (H) stations in Madurai Division of Southern Railway for Public Carriage of Passengers and Goods Traffic in the subject section with the maximum speed of 75 kmph, subject to Loading Standard and Maximum Speed indicated in Track Certificate, Bridge Certificate and Joint Safety Certificate.”

The authorisation has been issued following a two-day statutory inspection on the reconstructed Pamban bridge on November 13 & 14 by the CRS in the company of top officials of Southern Railway.

The Reconstructed Bridge No. 346 (Pamban Bridge) consisting of 77 spans x18.30 m + 1 span

x10.12 m (Auxiliary Girder) + 1x71.794 m (Vertical Lift Span) + 1 spanx10.12 m

(Auxiliary Girder) + 22 spans x18.30 m between Km. 655/079 and Km. 657/157

including laying of new Broad Gauge track (single Line) on diverted alignment from Km.

654/154 to Km. 658/120 between Mandapam and Pamban (H) stations in Madurai Division of SR.

The reconstructed bridge will replace over a century old bridge constructed by the British in 1914.