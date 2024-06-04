CRPF cop shoots himself dead at Coimbatore airport washroom

COIMBATORE: A 34-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cop fatally shot himself at the Coimbatore International Airport on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Sahardar from Andhra Pradesh, who was deployed on duty at the passenger exit point, had gone to the washroom where he shot himself to death with his AK-47 gun. On hearing the gunshot, the other CRPF cops rushed to find Sahardar lying in a pool of blood in the toilet.

He was immediately taken to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where he was already declared dead by doctors.

The Peelamedu police have registered a case.

Preliminary enquiries revealed that the cop took the extreme step due to family issues.

Further enquiries are ongoing.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102