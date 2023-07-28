Cross-voting in Vellore Corpn internal poll hands AIADMK member extra votes

VELLORE: DMK functionaries were taken aback when the voting to choose members for the local body’s taxation and appeals committee revealed that four DMK councilors had voted for the AIADMK candidate. Voting to select 9 members of the committee was held at the corporation office in the presence of Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar, Deputy Mayor Sunil Kumar, MLAs P Karthikeyan and AP Nandakumar and DMK district presidium chairman Mohammed Saqhy.

Of the corporation’s 60 councilors, 55 turned up and all were given ballots. Other than 6 AIADMK and one BJP councilor, the remaining belong to the ruling dispensation. When votes were counted, AIADMK Ward 55 Councilor S Saravanan received 11 votes, which revealed four DMK councillors had voted for him allegedly due to dissatisfaction with local party functionaries.