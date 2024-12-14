Crops lost, life hit, rains cause all-round havoc in TN Delta region

TIRUCHY: Rain fury across the Delta region from Thursday evening, extended till Friday evening, causing crop damages, and inundation in several areas.

Several thousands of Samba crops were damaged and breaches in many water bodies have led to waterlogging in many residential areas. Two persons died in separate wall collapse incidents on Friday.

As predicted by the RMC, heavy rains continued till Friday evening hitting normal life in many places across the region. Among the districts, Mayiladuthurai town in Mayiladuthurai district received the maximum rainfall of 23.35 cm, while Tiruvidaimaruthur in Thanjavur received 20 cm, and Jayankondam in Ariyalur received 20.50 cm while Ariyalur town received 20 cm rainfall on Friday.

Incidents of breach of several water bodies resulted in inundation in residential areas. In Tiruchy, water from the Mavadi tank entered the Ponmalai residential areas. Similarly, water inundated Jayalalithaa Nagar, E-Pudhur, Alwarthoppu, Mudaliyar Chathiram, and Airport areas. Many parts of residential areas were cut off from the main streets in Tiruchy. Meanwhile, several thousands of acres of samba and banana crops were submerged due to a breach in Konakadungalaru in Thanjavur. The overflow from the Varukur River damaged the crops in more than 10 villages including Varkur, Karuppur, Aimbathumel Nagaram, and Senthalai.

The farmers lamented that 40-day-old Samba and Thalady crops in Kumbakonam, Cholanmaligai, Tiruvidaimarudur, Thittai, and Ammapettai were damaged and they staged a protest demanding crop damage assessment and proper compensation. In the meantime, the heavy downpour killed two in the Delta region on Friday. Sources said that Vengaiyyan (82), of Velipringiyam village in Ariyalur, died on the spot after the wall collapsed while he was fast asleep on Friday. The police retrieved the body, and sent it to the GH. Similarly, R Jayamani (75), a resident from Keezhavasal, who was living alone in a thatched roof house was crushed to death after the wall collapsed. Thanjavur East police registered a case and are investigating.