Crop loan waiver talks fail; 5th round today in Tiruchy

Subsequently, the protests continued despite the police denying them permission even for drinking water. As the indefinite protest reached its fourth day, a delegation of farmers including Easan Murugasamy, P Ayyakannu, KV Elankeeran and others were called for a talk in Chennai.

As many as nine ministers, including N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, R Vinoth, V Gandhiraj, S Ramesh and Vanni Arasu, were present in the meeting convened at the Secretariat in Chennai, which commenced at around 3.30 pm and lasted till 4.30 pm.

“The ministers sought 20 days to fulfil demands, citing the poor financial conditions," said Easan Murugasamy after the meeting. He also noted that the farmers were protesting for the complete loan waiver for the past three months and the peace talks by the ministers on August 7, September 1 and September 15 failed as the ministers continued to seek time for fulfilling the promise.