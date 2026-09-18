Crop loan waiver talks fail; 5th round today in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The fourth round of talks between state ministers and protesting farmers regarding a complete crop loan waiver on Friday has reached an impasse after farmer leaders refused to accept the 20-day timeline for fulfilling the promise. The farmers who had plans of withdrawing their indefinite protest today (Saturday), stated that further moves will be decided based on the developments in 5th round of talks.
The farmers from over 40 associations commenced their indefinite protest at Samayapuram in Tiruchy on Tuesday (September 15), demanding complete loan waiver as per the poll promise. Though the police refused permission to gather, the farmers protested, braving the scorching sun and heavy rains.
On September 15, agriculture minister R Vinoth, cooperation minister V Gandhiraj and HR and CE minister S Ramesh convened a meeting with the leaders at Tiruchy Collectorate. But farmer leaders headed by Easan Murugasamy, founder of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Paathugappu Sangam, refused to withdraw the protest as ministers sought time to fulfil their demands.
Subsequently, the protests continued despite the police denying them permission even for drinking water. As the indefinite protest reached its fourth day, a delegation of farmers including Easan Murugasamy, P Ayyakannu, KV Elankeeran and others were called for a talk in Chennai.
As many as nine ministers, including N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, R Vinoth, V Gandhiraj, S Ramesh and Vanni Arasu, were present in the meeting convened at the Secretariat in Chennai, which commenced at around 3.30 pm and lasted till 4.30 pm.
“The ministers sought 20 days to fulfil demands, citing the poor financial conditions," said Easan Murugasamy after the meeting. He also noted that the farmers were protesting for the complete loan waiver for the past three months and the peace talks by the ministers on August 7, September 1 and September 15 failed as the ministers continued to seek time for fulfilling the promise.
“Today, during the fourth round of talks too, the ministers sought 20 days. So we have asked them to meet the association members who have been protesting in Tiruchy, whose decision would be final," said Easan Murugasamy.
He noted that the ministers Vinoth, Gandhiraj and Ramesh would hold the fifth round of talks with the protesting farmers in Tiruchy on Saturday. “We will decide on our next move based on how the fifth round of talks goes,” Easan Murugasamy added.
Meanwhile, in Tiruchy, the protesting farmers placed flowers on their ears, symbolising the 'cheating' by the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government and continued their protest.