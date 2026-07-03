Crop loan waiver: Ryots stage shirtless protest in Thanjavur

Sources said, while the ministers and officials convened a pre-budget meeting with the farmers at Thanjavur collectorate, the farmers, headed by P Ayyakannnu, state president of Desiya Thennidhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam, who assembled in the collectorate premises and staged a shirtless protest demanding that the state government to announce crop loan waiver as per the poll promise.

When the protesting farmers went to attend the meeting convened by the Agriculture Minister R Vinod, they were not reportedly offered seats, and so they submitted a petition with the minister regarding their demands and left the meeting venue and continued the protest.