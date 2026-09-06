Crop loan waiver: Farmers suffer as co-operative societies delay returning pledged jewels awaiting official order

Meanwhile, farmers obtained crop loans from primary agricultural cooperative credit societies by submitting crop records and by pledging jewellery. They continued to urge the government to waive the crop loans.

The newly formed TVK government also announced in its election promise that crop loans obtained by farmers from cooperative credit societies would be waived. Based on this, the government announced various waiver slabs amid changes to its position.

Farmers who had borrowed up to Rs 75,000 were to receive a full waiver, while those who had borrowed Rs 1 lakh were to receive a waiver of Rs 75,000. Those who had borrowed more than Rs 1 lakh were to receive a waiver of Rs 35,000, according to the announcements.

Some farmers had obtained loans of up to Rs 2 lakh by submitting crop records, while others had obtained crop loans by pledging jewellery from their homes.