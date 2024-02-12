Crop failure: T’kudi ryots seek support from govt

MADURAI: Many farmers in Thoothukudi and other parts of the district are facing untold misery owing to crop failure due to recent unprecedented rains.

Almost 90 per cent of farmlands suffered crop damage in the district during December rains.

With the declining yield and having incurred expenses, several farmers are struggling to survive. To offset problems faced by the farmers and crop loss, Shanmuga Malluchsamy, a member of Thoothukudi District Farmers Advisory Committee, sought a year extension of an interest-free loan repayment period and also an educational loan waiver for their children.

To economically support these farmers, the government should think of offering milch cows to each of them and the minimum support price of all farm produce should be increased. The government must also procure millets directly from farmers to sell them through fair-price shops under a public distribution system.

An aggrieved farmer M Velraj from Puthiyamputhur village of Ottapidaram block, said he had incurred a loss of Rs 5,000 per acre on harvest of black gram, green gram, cumbu, and cholam.

“Usually, an acre yields six quintals of black gram, but it has gone below one quintal, hit by high labour costs as well. The yield of cumbu also declined to five quintals from 12 quintals an acre,” he informed DT Next.

Authorities should ensure that all eligible farmers get crop insurance benefits without delay.

According to A Varatharajan, president, Karisal Bhoomi Vivasayigal Sangam, Ettayapuram, Vilathikulam block, unusual foggy weather also affects the cultivation of coriander, which was the only last hope. “After sowing coriander for a third time and spending Rs 20,000 per acre, nothing could be reaped from it,” he said.