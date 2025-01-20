Crop disease, downpour hits TN delta farmers badly, demand conduct of fresh damage study

TIRUCHY: Farmers from Thanjavur stormed the District Revenue Officer’s premises on Monday with withered samba crops hit by unseasonal rains, demanding Rs 35,000 per acre compensation.

Samba crops cultivated in Boothalur and Kovilpathu areas, already affected by a fungal disease (Ustilaginoidea virens), were completely damaged after heavy rains lashed the Delta districts.

Farmers have appealed to the district administration to assess the damages and extend compensation quickly.

As farmers felt their demands were falling on deaf ears, they carried withered crops for their meeting with DRO Thiyagrajan. The official, after listening to the grievances, received their petition. After the recent downpour, severe damages to standing paddy crops were also reported in Nachiyar Patti, Balayivayal, Gangaisamudram, Veeramarasampettai, Avarampatti, Thondarayanpadi and Nandhavana Patti. Crops in these areas, too, were hit by crop disease as well as heavy rains.

As the crops that were in the milking stage were damaged, the yield would also be affected. The farmers claimed that the crop damage assessment that was already announced was inadequate, and they demanded the district administration to commence a fresh assessment and recommend a compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre.

The DRO, who received the petition, assured the farmers of forwarding it to the government.