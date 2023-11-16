Crop damage due to heavy rains; Delegation of Ministers to submit report to CM

CHENNAI: The Delegation of State Ministers would submit their report to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on November 17 over the crop damage caused by the heavy rains in the state.

According to the senior official of State Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare department, Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam, Law Minister S Regupathy and Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan would meet the Chief Minister Stalin in the Secretariat on Friday, November 17 and will submit a report over the crop damages in the state.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had deputed three ministers and officials to assess crop damage due to rains in Delta and other districts.

The delegation had carried out field study and met the farmers of all rain-hit districts in the state.

The Chief Minister would meet the ministers and officials on Friday and take appropriate action to provide compensation for the rain-affected crop under an insurance scheme, the senior official added.