Crocodile spotted in Nedunkundram temple pond shocks residents

Residents said devotees and people living in the area had informed the Forest Department in recent weeks that a crocodile might be hiding in the Agatheeswarar temple pond. However, officials who inspected the tank at the time reportedly said there was no crocodile and dismissed the claims as a rumour.

However, on Friday afternoon, locals spotted the reptile swimming in the pond. Some residents recorded videos on their mobile phones and shared them on social media. The videos quickly circulated among residents of Nedunkundram, Sadanandapuram and nearby areas, confirming the presence of the crocodile in the water.