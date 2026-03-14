Crocodile spotted in Nedunkundram temple pond shocks residents

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Nedunkundram on Friday after devotees spotted a crocodile, about four feet long, in a temple pond.
Residents said devotees and people living in the area had informed the Forest Department in recent weeks that a crocodile might be hiding in the Agatheeswarar temple pond. However, officials who inspected the tank at the time reportedly said there was no crocodile and dismissed the claims as a rumour.
However, on Friday afternoon, locals spotted the reptile swimming in the pond. Some residents recorded videos on their mobile phones and shared them on social media. The videos quickly circulated among residents of Nedunkundram, Sadanandapuram and nearby areas, confirming the presence of the crocodile in the water.
Residents have alerted the Forest Department again and cautioned people to remain vigilant.
In recent years, crocodiles have been spotted in several water bodies in the locality, including Alapakkam Lake, Nedunkundram Lake and the Sadanandapuram temple pond. Forest officials had earlier captured more than ten crocodiles from such locations and relocated them to places such as the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur and the Guindy Children's Park.
Residents and devotees urged the Forest Department to take immediate steps to capture the crocodile. As the pond is located within a temple premises frequently visited by devotees and the public, they fear that the reptile could pose a risk if not addressed quickly.