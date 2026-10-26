Criticism on Modi helps BJP win, says Tamilisai

The demonstration at Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore was part of the BJP's nationwide protests over Kharge's remarks at an event in Patna on Sunday. BJP state vice-presidents VP Duraisamy and Dolphin Sridharan participated along with party workers.



"Whenever Prime Minister Modi is criticised, the BJP continues to win," Tamilisai told reporters, accusing Kharge of making derogatory remarks and subsequently attempting to explain them away amid the backlash.



Defending RSS March, she asserted that its century-old ideology could not be destroyed. On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, she accused opposition parties of selectively opposing the exercise after electoral defeats, insisting that the BJP's victories were driven by sustained organisational work rather than the revision process.