Criminal proceedings will be filed against ED: Senthilbalaji's counsel

CHENNAI: Senior Advocate NR Elango has accused the Deputy Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Karthik Dasari for using 'false information' in the petition filed by the ED, in which the Central agency demanded an AIIMS doctors panel to examine the health condition of Senthilbalaji.

When meeting the media at the Madras High Court premises, NR Elango said that a public servant who fabricates a document against a person should be punished under IPC 209, 219. and we requested the Madras High Court's permission to file criminal proceedings against the ED officials on this ground.