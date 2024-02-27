Criminal nabbed after police opens fire near Devakkottai in Sivaganga district

MADURAI: A criminal was nabbed near Devakottai in Sivaganga district on Monday after a special team of police opened fire at him. Dinesh Kumar (32) of Thenniervayal was the wanted accused against whom five murder cases and three hurt cases were booked by the police. He remained absconding for a long period and the special team busted his hideout.

When the police zeroed in on the accused, he ran away. However, Sub Inspector of Police Chithirai Velu was hurt on his left arm after Dinesh Kumar attacked him with an iron rod.

Subsequently, Inspector of Police Aadivelu opened fire on the left leg of the accused in self defence, before being nabbed. The injured were taken to Devakottai Government Hospital, sources said.