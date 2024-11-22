Criminal case against Minister Periakaruppan quashed

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court quashed a 2016 criminal case against Minister for Co-operation KR Periakaruppan over an alleged attack on AIADMK workers during an election campaign.

The minister’s counsel submitted that his client was not directly involved in the alleged offense and he was only the eighth accused in the case. Accepting the minister’s contention that he was not physically present at the spot during the alleged offence, Justice P Velmurugan quashed the case.

During the 2016 Assembly election campaign, some DMK workers and followers of Periakaruppan allegedly attacked some workers of AIADMK.

Subsequently, a case was registered against the accused, including Periakaruppan, at the Thirukoshtiyur police station, Sivagangai, for inciting the alleged assault.