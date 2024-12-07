Crimes against Dalit up by 40% in 3 years, social justice just a slogan in TN: Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: In a thinly veiled criticism of the ruling DMK, Governor RN Ravi said crimes against Dalits in Tamil Nadu have gone up by 40 per cent over the past three years. Though he did not name the DMK or its government, the implication was not lost on anyone as the party has been in power during these three years that he mentioned.

Addressing a gathering at a function to commemorate the 69th death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar at the Raj Bhavan on Friday, Ravi said, "In the past three years, crimes against Dalits have increased by 40 per cent and they are in a sorry situation in Tamil Nadu."

What was more appalling was the very poor conviction rate when it comes to crimes against Dalit women in Tamil Nadu, which, he claimed, was only half of the national conviction rate.

"Social justice, which was once the focal point of Dr Ambedkar's movement, has been reduced to mere political slogans nowadays," he said. Dalits being denied positions in local body administration further underscores this social injustice, he noted.

With the nation celebrating the 75th anniversary of adopting the Constitution, it should serve as a powerful reminder of the collective and individual responsibility to live up to Dr Ambedkar's ideals, he said. "This should be a transformation for social movement and we should fight for social justice in every aspect of life," he said.

During the event, he distributed awards to those who have significantly contributed to the nation. Among the awardees were actor Premji and folk singer duo Senthil and Rajalakshmi.