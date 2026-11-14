Crime under control unlike scam-ridden DMK regime: Durai Vaiko

He said the crime rate came under control after the TVK assumed office, adding that the government continued its efforts to curb crime.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, he said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was keen to ensure that political considerations did not influence investigations into alleged offences, particularly the case involving the Kallakurichi MLA. Though the MLA had denied the charges, he said a fair inquiry was underway and that the Chief Minister would initiate action if the allegations were proved.

Accusing the previous DMK government of involvement in several scams, MDMK principal secretary and Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko on Saturday said the TVK government would not spare anyone found involved in the alleged irregularities.