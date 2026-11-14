Crime under control unlike scam-ridden DMK regime: Durai Vaiko

TIRUCHY: Citing the National Crime Records Bureau report, MDMK principal secretary and Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko claimed that 1,300 murders had taken place in Tamil Nadu between 2022 and 2026.
He said the crime rate came under control after the TVK assumed office, adding that the government continued its efforts to curb crime.
Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, he said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was keen to ensure that political considerations did not influence investigations into alleged offences, particularly the case involving the Kallakurichi MLA. Though the MLA had denied the charges, he said a fair inquiry was underway and that the Chief Minister would initiate action if the allegations were proved.
Accusing the previous DMK government of involvement in several scams, MDMK principal secretary and Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko on Saturday said the TVK government would not spare anyone found involved in the alleged irregularities.
Durai Vaiko also accused the DMK of what he termed scientific corruption and alleged that the party had now resorted to irregularities using Artificial Intelligence, which he said could adversely affect the younger generation.
Referring to the complaint against CEM Veeramani lodged in 2024, he alleged that the then DMK government failed to act on it and tried to close the case. He said the TVK government had now initiated action.
He further alleged irregularities in garbage collection and Highways Department tenders during the DMK regime and reiterated that the TVK government would not spare those involved.