Crime on campuses threat to women empowerment, ensure security: Ramadoss to TN government

CHENNAI: Listing out crimes committed against women recently, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the state government to ensure severe punishment to the perpetrators apart from providing security in public places and educational institutions.

In a statement, the senior leader referred to the incident of alleged sexual harassment executed by a Yercaud government school teacher. The teacher is accused of harassing his female students and has been arrested. "It is shocking and condemnable that government schools are turning unsafe for girls. A few days ago, a student was sexually assaulted by three teachers in a government school in Krishnagiri district. Also, girl students in a private school in Tiruchy were also subjected to sexual assault. In Tindivanam government arts college, a student was harassed by a professor," Ramadoss listed out.

Saying that education is requisite to ensure women's development and breaking out of shackles, he added that parents are sending their daughters to schools despite economic struggles, underscoring the need for their protection.

"If the schools and colleges turn centres of harassment, parents will fear sending their daughters. The government should take steps to expedite punishment to the accused persons. Moreover, the government should create a safer environment in schools and colleges apart from curbing the sale of ganja and other drugs," he urged.