Crime Branch DSP held for accepting Rs 1L bribe

TIRUCHY: DVAC on Friday arrested Tiruchy district Crime Branch DSP on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh to avoid naming an accused in the charge sheet.

According to DVAC, S Radha (45), a document writer assisted one Kumar in registering a housing patta in 2019 in the name of a wrong person.

On Sept 14, the district crime branch called Radha for an inquiry when DSP Albert (53) sought a bribe of Rs one lakh following which she approached the DVAC.