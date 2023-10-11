Crime against women, children dealt severely: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said the people, who commit crimes against women and children, would not be spared. This government would take stern action against the perpetrators.



The government has taken stern action against the four policemen for sexually assaulting a 17 year-old minor girl and a youth accompanied her to Mukkombu, a popular tourist spot, on October 10.

Apart from filing a case under various sections, the departmental action has also been initiated against them, said the CM while replying to a special call attention moved by LoP Edappadi K Palaniswami and Congress floor leader K Selvaperunthagai over a sexual assault on a minor girl.

Palaniswami, while speaking, said the October 5 incident in a popular tourist spot was shocking as protectors itself turned into predators. He further charged that police personnel attached to Mukkombu station did not take action despite a complaint from the victim.

Denying the LoP's charges categorically, the CM said, "It is not true" and continued that a SI in Mukkombu station, immediately after the complaint from the victim, contacted the Superintendent of Police and took the issue to his knowledge.

Following that, action was taken against the perpetrators, who were identified as B Sasikumar, SI of Jeeyapuram station, J Prasath, a constable attached to Navalpattu station, A Siddharthan, a constable of Jeeyapuram traffic station and S Sankar, a grade one police constable attached to highway patrol. They were immediately arrested. Inquiry revealed that they were not on duty, Sankar was not reported for duty for several days and neither informed his superior.

They were remanded under judicial custody now, said the CM and noted this is what happened and the fact is that action has been taken immediately in the case.

Soon, the investigation would be completed in the case, he said, adding, "None will be spared for committing crime against women and children. This government will take severe action in an unbiased manner."