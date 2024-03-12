Crescent moon sighted in city, Ramzan fasting begins today

CHENNAI: The holy month of Ramzan will start in all parts of India including Tamil Nadu from Tuesday. Ramzan, officially began in many parts of the world on Monday after the crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

However, Muslims in South Asia – including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh among other countries – will begin fasting from Tuesday. Muslims during the sacred month abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset as a belief of sacrifice and religious belief.

Keeping fast during Ramzan is considered one of the five pillars of Islam. At the end of the month of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. Iftar, which is eaten after sunset, and Sehri, which is eaten before daybreak, are the two main meals taken by the Muslims during the fasting period.