CREDAI expo FAIRPRO 2024 records 302 bookings worth Rs 260 crore

CHENNAI: FAIRPRO 2024, the three-day property and Real Estate exhibition, organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Chennai Chapter, saw over 31,000 visitors and a phenomenal 302 bookings amounting to over Rs 260 crore.

FAIRPRO 2024 held from March 8 to 10 at the Chennai Trade Centre witnessed unprecedented bookings and footfalls, cementing its status as one of the largest property expos in Chennai. In a statement, CREDAI said that this achievement underscores the positive sentiment prevailing in the real estate sector and reflects the growing confidence of homebuyers and investors in the market.

The expo has seen participation from more than 75 developers with over 200 projects showcasing 32.5 million square feet of apartment space, 0.25 million square feet of commercial space, and 325 acres of plots spanning a wide price range from Rs. 15 lakhs to Rs. 15 crores. S Sivagurunathan, President of CREDAI Chennai, expressed his delight at the overwhelming success of the event.