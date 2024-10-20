Creating jobs at the heart of garnering investments, says TRB Rajaa at Thoothukudi IT Park

MADURAI: Industries Minister TRB Rajaa along with Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan and officials on Saturday inspected the newly built ‘Tidel Neo Park’ in Thoothukudi.

The IT centre established at a cost of Rs 30 crore on 63,000 square feet, is set to be inaugurated soon. After inspecting the new facility, which has come up on Tiruchendur road, the Industries Minister said Chief Minister MK Stalin would soon dedicate this IT Park to the people of Thoothukudi. He said eleven companies have expressed interest in opening their office at this facility. This IT Park would create job opportunities for youths in Thoothukudi, apart from increasing investment opportunities, he asserted.

Recalling the days when the entire nation went into COVID lockdown, the minister said employees especially from the IT sector were forced to work from home. It was during 2022-23, that Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the ‘Mini Tidel Park’ scheme across the State.

Yet another #TIDEL Neo Park is taking shape, this one at #Thoothukudi! 🎉Today I visited Thoothukudi to inspect the project along with Honourable Minister @geethajeevandmk akka and am happy to announce that it will soon be inaugurated by our Honourable @CMOTamilnadu @mkstalin… pic.twitter.com/MX1RjLrASm — Dr. T R B Rajaa (@TRBRajaa) October 19, 2024

Meanwhile, the Industries Minister added that Thoothukudi would also have an electric car manufacturing plant. Vietnam's leading firm VinFast will open its facility in the coastal district.

The port city of Thoothukudi would certainly achieve strong industrial growth in the coming days, the minister espoused confidence. Unlike other states Tamil Nadu competes on the global scale, he said.

Rajaa said despite garnering huge investments, the Chief Minister is content more with the creation of jobs for educated youths. Thoothukudi Collector K. Elambahavath, Mayor P Jegan and others accompanied him during the IT Park visit.