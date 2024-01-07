Create separate dept to implement renewable energy projects: S Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Claiming that Tamil Nadu is lagging behind in implementing solar power projects, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the State government to form a new department to deal with new and renewable energy.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the government made an announcement to create solar power parks in all the districts to generate 50 MW from each of the districts.

"Despite two years lapsing, a solar park has been created in none of the districts. PMK is demanding Tamil Nadu as the top state in solar energy generation as it reached the first spot in wind energy generation," he said.

Ramadoss added that the DMK government promised to set up 6,000 MW in the State of which 2,000 MW capacity will be created by the electricity department directly.

"The then Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji announced that the first solar park will be created in Thiruvarur district. But no development happened," he said.

"To set up a 50 MW solar park, around 200 to 250 acres of land is required. But, the government is able to acquire only 100 acres in Thiruvarur. Apart from this, no works have been commenced in other districts. The truth is that the government has failed in implementing the project. Meanwhile, Rajasthan generates 18,000 MW of solar energy but Tamil Nadu has a capacity of only 6,539 MW. Despite a conducive environment, Tamil Nadu is behind Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka," he said.

He pointed out that an announcement to install solar capacity to generate 20,000 MW at Rs. 70,000 remains in the paper.

"Climate change is causing serious problems worse than the world wars. Chief Minister MK Stalin has promised to make Tamil Nadu a zero-carbon emission state before 2040. To achieve this, fossil fuel-based power generation should be stopped,'" he opined.

Ramadoss urged the government to expedite solar and wind power projects apart from creating a new department to deal with new energy.