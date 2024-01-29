Create park in Koyambedu: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urges govt

CHENNAI: Alleging that the state government is planning to hand over the land on which CMBT in Koyambedu functions to a private company, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to create a park on the land instead of handing it to the private company.

"Reports pertaining to handing over 36 acres of Koyambedu bus stand land to a company based in Abu Dhabi are shocking. It can not be allowed to hand over land to a private company in the name of attracting investment, " Anbumani said in a statement.

He added that the government shifted a part of bus operations to Kilambakkam hastily and is trying to shift other parts to Kuthambakkam. The reason is to hand over the land to the private company.

"Reports were released saying that the government is trying to shift the Koyambedu wholesale market to Thirumazhisai and construct a shopping mall. I have opposed the move and the government denied the reports. Now, CMDA minister PK Sekarbabu announced that a huge project will be implemented at the site. This shows that the government is trying to hand over the land to Abu Dhabi company, " he said.

He pointed out that the value of 66.4 acres of land on which the bus stand, market and omni bus stand are constructed is about Rs. 13,200 Crore. But the Abu Dhabi firm is proposed to invest Rs. 3,500 crore.

Saying that other Indian cities have huge parks, Anbumani noted that the biggest park in the city is Semmozhi Poonga which has only 20 acres.

"Despite, Adyar Tholkappia Poonga is about 358 acres, the park is not for daily usage of the public. Moreover, several parks were destroyed during Metro works. So, the government should create a big park in Koyambedu, " he urged.