Create awareness among SC/ST students about opportunities to study abroad: TN Higher Education department

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department has instructed all the state-owned government colleges to create awareness among the Schedule Caste (ST) students about the opportunities available to study abroad for higher education courses and pursue PhD programmes.

A circular issued by the State government pointed out that the eligible ST students, who want to study abroad could avail up to 36 lakhs and the same category students could also purse PhD programmes in foreign countries by getting one lakh per year.

Accordingly, there will be an awareness programme, which will be conducted by the authorities soon for two days to know the scheme in the higher educational institutions soon for the students.