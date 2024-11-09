Crackers worth Rs 20 cr sold via special sale: Minister

CHENNAI: State minister for Cooperation KR Periyakaruppan on Friday informed that the department has sold firecrackers and provisions for Rs 20.47 crore through the “Cooperative celebration”, a Deepavali special sale.

According to Periyakaruppan, firecrackers worth Rs 20.01 crore have been sold at 166 firecrackers sale centres of the Cooperation Department.

“Apart from this, through the Cooperative societies’ 54 provision stores and wholesale provision stores products worth Rs 46 lakhs have been sold,” he said, after thanking the officials and workers of the department for achieving the sales target.