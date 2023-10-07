Cracker unit blast: Minister distributes solatium to family members of victims

TIRUCHY: State Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan on Friday handed over the compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the family members of the cracker unit blast victims. Four people died after a blast in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Mayiladuthurai on Wednesday.

The solatium was announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin. As per the announcement, Meyyanathan handed over the cheque of Rs 3 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s general relief fund to the family members of the deceased, Manickam, Madan, Nikesh and Ragavan in the presence of the district collector AP Mahabharathi.

The minister said that the best quality treatment would be provided for the injured. DRO M Manimekalai, Sirkazhi RDO U Archana and others were present.