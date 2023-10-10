Cracker unit blast kills 11, including 3 women, in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: Eleven workers, including three women, were killed and 12 others injured after a major inferno that followed an explosion at a cracker unit godown in Ariyalur district on Monday. Ten two-wheelers, one tractor and a passenger van which were parked near the mishap site were also reduced to ashes in the blaze impact.

Police have registered a case and arrested the owner of the factory, Rajendran, hailing from Thirumazhapadi near Thirumanur in Ariyalur, and his son-in-law Arun. The factory and the godown are located in Vetriyur Madura Viragalur village. Since the Deepavali festival is fast approaching, Rajendran employed around 30 workers from Virudhunagar, Ariyalur, Tiruchy and Thanjavur for the making of firecrackers.

On Monday, while they were at work a fire broke out reportedly after a spark from the explosive components and soon the workers ran for safety. However, those engaged in stocking the crackers in the godown could not come out till 1:30 p.m. as the fire engulfed the entire godown and the crackers continued to go off.

The residents who attempted to rescue the trapped workers could not go near the site due to the thick blanket of smoke that emanated from the fire.

Police and Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Ariyalur, Jayankondam, Perambalur and Tiruvaiyaru reached the spot by 10.15 a.m. and the rescue operations continued till 4 p.m.

Among those trapped, 10 including three women were killed and their bodies were thrown off in the impact.

The deceased were identified as P Seenu (21), D Panneerselvam (55) both from Virudhunagar, S Ravi (45), R Sivakami (43) K Rasathi (52) and S Vennila (48) from Ariyalur, K Arivalagan (56) from Tiruchy, U Sivakumar(38) and V Anandaraj (50) from Thanjavur and an unknown male beyond recognition.

Later in the night, Muruganandam (20) from Thirumanur, who was admitted to Thanjavur Medical College with over 80 per cent burns succumbed despite treatment.

Of 12 others injured, the condition of Karthik (22) and Sundar (21) are critical, according to hospital sources.

CM announces solatium

Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the death of 11 persons and announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs one lakh to the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those with simple injuries.