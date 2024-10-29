Cracker making closes in Sivakasi for this year

MADURAI: Cracker manufacturing in Sivakasi, a production centre of fireworks in Tamil Nadu, has come to a close this year ahead of Deepavali festival.

According to Ganesan Panjurajan, president, Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association (TANFAMA), Sivakasi, the overall production volume from registered companies this year has increased by about 10 to 12 per cent over last year, but the production of multi-shot aerial fireworks has dwindled owing to shortage of raw material.

Among a variety of different colours and types of fireworks, multi-shot is the most sought-after item among buyers. Almost all units come up with five to ten new items annually, Panjurajan told DT Next on Monday.

As for T Kannan, general secretary, The Indian Fireworks Manufacturers Association (TIFMA), Sivakasi, production has come down by almost 20 per cent this year due to various factors. “The market demand for Sivakasi fireworks is as usual and about 70 per cent of fancy aerial fireworks is consumed by the northern states,” he said.

G Abiruben, vice president of TANFAMA, said the production has declined over last year owing to the intervention of rain resulting in a reduction in the number of working days.

“As per the directive of the Supreme Court, the concept of green crackers, which were being manufactured in an environment-friendly manner under proper guidelines, is only in use in India. The fireworks industry should become a benchmark for others and hence crackers of his brand were being sold highlighting the concept ‘Pasumai Pattaasin Munnodi’,” Abiruben said.