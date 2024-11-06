Begin typing your search...

    Cracker burst victim dies despite treatment in Sivakasi Government Hospital

    The deceased has been identified as Kaliraj of Ammankovilpatti.

    6 Nov 2024
    Representative Image 

    MADURAI: A 52-year-old man, who suffered critical burns after a bagful of crackers went off accidentally while carrying it on a vehicle, died at Sivakasi Government Hospital in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday.

    He was a worker in a cracker manufacturing unit at Sivakasi. Kaliraj along with Vasanthakumar (26), his co-worker, carried a bagful of crackers on a bike.

    Meanwhile, a spark ignited the bag and it exploded. While Vasanthakumar managed to escape, Kaliraj, the pillion rider, was engulfed by the resultant fire.

    Critically injured, he was admitted to Sivakasi GH but died despite treatment.

