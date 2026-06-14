Crackdown on drugs: Over 4,000 criminals to be jailed, says TN Minister Rajmohan

Addressing reporters after inspecting the preparatory work for the government exhibition here, the minister revealed that recent law enforcement actions have led to the arrest of 1,238 offenders. Furthermore, non-bailable warrants have been issued against approximately 2,000 individuals, ordering them to surrender immediately.

"In total, around 4,000-plus criminals involved in drug-related offenses will be immediately remanded and jailed," Rajmohan said, adding that narcotics seized over the last five years are being systematically destroyed across various districts. "Achieving a drug-free Tamil Nadu is our ultimate goal under the leadership of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay," he asserted.

Responding to queries regarding vacant administrative and teaching positions in government schools, the Minister stated that he recently held a comprehensive 45-minute briefing in Chennai with Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) to streamline school management.

"We discussed student mental health, infrastructure, food quality, model schools, and engaging alumni as ambassadors," he said.