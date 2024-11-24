Crackdown on drugs: Namakkal police conduct surprise searches at student hostels

COIMBATORE: As part of the ongoing crack down against drug peddlers, multiple teams of police conducted searches in rooms, where college students are staying in Tiruchengode in Namakkal on Sunday.

Police came knocking at the doors of students staying in more than 20 rooms on rent near a private college on the Tiruchengode - Erode Road. “Students woke up to the sight of police as the raid commenced at 6am and stretched for a few hours. However, no seizure was made,” said a police official.

The search follows the recent arrest of some college students for being in possession of synthetic drugs, ganja and pills in several parts of Western region. During the search, many rooms remained vacant as students had gone to their hometowns for the weekend.

The police teams also checked bakeries and shops nearby the college in view of the ongoing crackdown against sale of contrabands to school and college students.