Crack found in coach of Kollam-Chennai exp; major accident averted

SENGOTTAI: In a major relief to the passengers, a sudden crack was identified in the Kollam - Chennai Egmore Express train on Sunday and the erupted coach S3 was detached from the train.

"When the train was running towards the Sengottai station, a crack was identified on its S3 coach. Immediately, we alerted our higher officials and as per their directions, the coach was detached from the train at Sengottai railway station around 3 pm. Luckily, a major accident has been averted and we are investigating it, " said a station official from Sengottai.



