Begin typing your search...

Crack found in coach of Kollam-Chennai exp; major accident averted

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Jun 2023 4:22 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-04 16:23:50.0  )
Crack found in coach of Kollam-Chennai exp; major accident averted
X

Visual from the Kollam-Chennai express. (File)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

SENGOTTAI: In a major relief to the passengers, a sudden crack was identified in the Kollam - Chennai Egmore Express train on Sunday and the erupted coach S3 was detached from the train.

"When the train was running towards the Sengottai station, a crack was identified on its S3 coach. Immediately, we alerted our higher officials and as per their directions, the coach was detached from the train at Sengottai railway station around 3 pm. Luckily, a major accident has been averted and we are investigating it, " said a station official from Sengottai.


ChennaiKollam-ChennaiKollamaccidentpassengersKollam - Chennai Egmore Express traintrainSengottai
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X