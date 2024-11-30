CPSE vendor development expo to be held in Chennai on Dec 19, 20

CHENNAI: The MSME Development and Facilitation Office, Chennai, Union Ministry of MSME, will organise a two-day CPSE Vendor Development Programme Cum Exhibition (CPSE & MSME Connect-2024) on December 19 and 20 in the city.

The two-day event will provide an opportunity for Micro and Small Enterprises to see the display of products and services required by Government Departments/CPSEs and to become vendors of CPSEs/large industries who intend to outsource products and services from Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs).

The exhibition is planned with a capacity of 15 stalls. NLCIL, SAIL, IOCL, CPCL, Railways, ICF, BHEL, IGCAR, BPCL, Defence Establishments, CVRDE, HAL, BEL, GAIL, ISRO, KVIC NSIC, Banks, etc. to put up their stalls in the exhibition.