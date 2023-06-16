Begin typing your search...

CPM’s Balakrishnan urges Stalin to fill 3.5 L vacancies through TNPSC

In his letter to the Chief Minister, K Balakrishnan, state secretary of the party, said that due to COVID-19, TNPSC exams were not conducted in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

15 Jun 2023
CHENNAI: Communist Party of India (Marxist) has requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to increase the number of postings to be filled through Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to 20,000 from 10,000 during the present year. In his letter to the Chief Minister, K Balakrishnan, state secretary of the party, said that due to COVID-19, TNPSC exams were not conducted in 2019, 2020 and 2021. “After the pandemic, exams for Group-1, Group-2, Group-2A and Group-4 last year, and results have been released. TNPSC has announced 10,117 vacant posts in Group-4 category, “ he said. “TNPSC is the major gateway for the youngsters to join government service. Presently, there are more than 3.5 lakh vacant postings in the government departments,” he noted. “TNPSC should conduct exams in the future in a way to fill all 3.5 lakh vacancies and the number of postings to be filled this year should be increased to 20,000,” he urged.

