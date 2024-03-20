CPM writes to EC seeking action against BJP, Modi for using children in election rally

CHENNAI: CPM has written to EC, seeking a stern action against BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for engaging school children in the election campaign, violating the Model Code of Conduct.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said that during PM Modi's road show in Coimbatore on March 18, students of a private school in Vadavalli participated in the election campaign.

"Students were seen dressed as Hindu deities, donning saffron-coloured cloth strips bearing the BJP party symbol, at various locations throughout the roadshow, performing on stages arranged by workers of the BJP. Students at the roadshow said that the school authorities have instructed them to gather at the Sai Baba Colony junction two hours before the event," said Balakrishnan .

ECI, in a circular dated February 5, 2024, has conveyed zero tolerance towards the use of children in election-related work or campaign activities. It is said that political parties are explicitly directed not to engage children in any form of election campaign, including rallies, slogan shouting, distribution of posters or pamphlets, or any other election-related activity.

This prohibition extends to the use of children to create the semblance of a political campaign in any manner including use through poem, songs, spoken words, display of insignia of political party/candidate, exhibiting ideology of political party, promoting achievements of a political party or criticising the opponent political parties/candidates.

Balakrishnan said that the act of the BJP involving school children in road shows was undertaken as part of their political campaign for the ensuing general elections.

"We demand the immediate intervention of your office and stern action against BJP and Narendra Modi for such candid and outright involvement of school children in political campaigns, " he demanded.