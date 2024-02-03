CPM workers arrested after bid to wave black flag at Governor RN Ravi

TIRUCHY: CPM workers who tried to show black flag to Governor RN Ravi who was on a temple visit to Thanjavur on Friday were arrested by police.

The Governor was to take part in the consecration of Thirupuvanam Kambahareswara temple which took place after 16 years.

On learning of the arrival of the Governor, the CPM members gathered at Chetty Mandapam and raised slogans. They claimed that the Governor has been running a pseudo government from Raj Bhavan.

They also claimed that the Governor, instead of maintaining the constitution, has been acting like a BJP functionary. They raised slogans against the Governor for talking against Gandhiji.