CPM welcomes SC verdict on Rahul Gandhi

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court suspending the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case.

In a statement, he said that Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years by Surat Court for Modi's surname remarks. "After this, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as MP and asked to vacate his official residence, " he said.

"The Supreme Court heard the appeal against this verdict and gave an interim stay for the sentence. In the order, the Supreme Court has rightly pointed out that no reason has been given in the judgment to impose a maximum sentence of two years which led to its disqualification and as it has affected the democratic rights of the people, " he said.

Balakrishnan said that the BJP has taken vindictive action to take revenge for exposing the collusion between Adani and Modi in the Parliament. "This is how the Modi regime disrupts all aspects of democracy by silencing the opposition parties for its political purposes. However, the Supreme Court has put an end to it. ' India ' will still stand up strong and send home the authoritarian regime, " he said.