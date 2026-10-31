CPM welcomes caste survey panel, seeks all-party meet

CHENNAI: The CPM has welcomed the Cabinet's decision to conduct a social justice survey in the State after the Union government completes the Census, but urged the government to convene an all-party meeting before constituting the commission to ensure a comprehensive exercise.
In a statement, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said all political parties in the State, except the BJP, had long demanded such a survey. Against this backdrop, the party welcomed the Cabinet's decision to appoint a commission comprising a retired High Court judge and IAS officers to conduct the exercise.
However, the CPM stressed the need to make the commission's complete details public, including its terms of reference.
Shanmugam said the TVK government should convene an all-party meeting and seek suggestions before the commission begins its work. This would help bring out a comprehensive picture of the State's social and economic conditions and enable the government to formulate measures to ensure social and economic justice, he said.