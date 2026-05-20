CPM warns Vijay against seeking AIADMK support

Speaking to reporters in Thiruthuraipoondi, Shanmugam said the people’s verdict was against both the DMK and the AIADMK, and any move by the TVK to secure the support of dissident AIADMK legislators would go against the mandate.

“If the TVK decides to get the support of a section of the AIADMK MLAs or the AIADMK to continue its government, that decision would go against the verdict of the people, and it would also go against the TVK’s promise to provide a clean government. We hope the TVK will not take such a decision. If they do, the CPM will reconsider its support for the TVK government,” he said.