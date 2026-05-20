CPM warns Vijay against seeking AIADMK support

CHENNAI: CPM State secretary P Shanmugam on Tuesday warned that if the TVK sought the support of a section of AIADMK MLAs to continue in power, the CPM would reconsider its support to the government.
Speaking to reporters in Thiruthuraipoondi, Shanmugam said the people’s verdict was against both the DMK and the AIADMK, and any move by the TVK to secure the support of dissident AIADMK legislators would go against the mandate.
“If the TVK decides to get the support of a section of the AIADMK MLAs or the AIADMK to continue its government, that decision would go against the verdict of the people, and it would also go against the TVK’s promise to provide a clean government. We hope the TVK will not take such a decision. If they do, the CPM will reconsider its support for the TVK government,” he said.
Shanmugam reiterated that the Left parties were extending outside support to the TVK government to avoid another election and to prevent the imposition of President’s Rule through what he described as “backdoor BJP intervention”.
His remarks assume significance as they come days ahead of the proposed expansion of the TVK Ministry amid speculation that rebel AIADMK MLAs could join the ruling dispensation.