CPM, VCK leaders call on Kamal Haasan to invite for LS poll campaigning

CHENNAI: Leaders of CPM and VCK called on actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Friday to invite him to campaign for their party candidates in the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in the state.

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan along with politburo member G Ramakrishnan and state committee member Arumugha Nainar met Haasan at his party office and greeted him for joining the DMK led alliance in the state for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

“They also invited the actor for the polls campaign,” MNM said.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and general secretary D Ravikumar met the actor-politician seeking his support for the polls. Both Thirumavalavan and Ravikumar would be seeking re-election from their setting Chidambaram and Villupuram reserved constituencies.

As per the alliance agreement with the DMK, MNM founder Kamal Haasan would be campaigning for the alliance candidates in the Lok Sabha polls and he would be allocated a Rajya Sabha seat.