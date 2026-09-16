CPM urges withdrawal of Tamil Nadu land pooling law, opposes easing norms for private universities

Speaking at a seminar organised in Gummidipoondi, Shanmugam said land was fundamental not only to farmers' livelihoods but also to food and agricultural production. He alleged that successive governments were introducing laws that would drive farmers away from agriculture.

He said the DMK government had enacted the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation Act, 2023, under which land belonging to different departments, including agricultural and common lands, could be acquired for projects classified as "special projects". The provisions could also pave the way for handing over lakes, ponds and other waterbodies to private entities, he alleged.

"The CPM strongly opposed the law when it was introduced, and the Tamil Nadu Farmers' Association conducted several protests against it. The present TVK government should take steps to withdraw the law as it is detrimental to the future of Tamil Nadu," he said.