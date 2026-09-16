CPM urges withdrawal of Tamil Nadu land pooling law, opposes easing norms for private universities

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation Act, 2023, alleging that it could facilitate the acquisition of agricultural and waterbody lands for government projects.
Speaking at a seminar organised in Gummidipoondi, Shanmugam said land was fundamental not only to farmers' livelihoods but also to food and agricultural production. He alleged that successive governments were introducing laws that would drive farmers away from agriculture.
He said the DMK government had enacted the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation Act, 2023, under which land belonging to different departments, including agricultural and common lands, could be acquired for projects classified as "special projects". The provisions could also pave the way for handing over lakes, ponds and other waterbodies to private entities, he alleged.
"The CPM strongly opposed the law when it was introduced, and the Tamil Nadu Farmers' Association conducted several protests against it. The present TVK government should take steps to withdraw the law as it is detrimental to the future of Tamil Nadu," he said.
Pointing out the recent amendment concerning the conversion of wetland for other purposes, he said the 1971 law required approval of the district collector and the concerned local body before such conversion. But now, the approval of the Director of Municipal Administration would suffice, he noted.
"This takes away the powers of local bodies. Revenue officials have the expertise to deal with land records and classifications. The Director of Municipal Administration does not have the same expertise," he said, urging the government to withdraw the amendment.
He also criticised the new law reducing the minimum land requirement for establishing private universities from 100 acres to 25 acres. He alleged that the move would encourage private universities and lead to a commercialisation of higher education.
Shanmugam said a similar provision had been introduced during an earlier DMK regime but was subsequently withdrawn following opposition from the CPM and others. He alleged that the present TVK government had brought back the same provision without making substantive changes.
"Reservation will not be implemented in private universities in the same manner, affecting students from SC, ST and backward communities. The move will turn higher education into a business," he said.
On the detention of farmers who planned to participate in a protest in Tiruchi seeking complete crop loan waiver, Shanmugam said preventing farmers from expressing their views and placing them under house arrest was condemnable.
He said the government had already announced crop loan waivers on three occasions, totalling around Rs 6,800 crore, but a section of farmers remained dissatisfied. He urged the government to invite farmers' organisation leaders for talks and resolve the issue.