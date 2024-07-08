CPM urges TN govt to hold talks with trade unions, fulfil Tangedco employees' demands

CHENNAI: CPI (M) state secretary K Balachandran has urged the state government to hold talks with trade unions and fulfil demands of Tangedco employees.



In a statement, Balakrishnan said that employees have announced to hold a protest on Tuesday demanding permanent jobs for contract workers, timely disbursement of retirement benefits and others.

"EB workers do their jobs even during times of disasters despite dangers. Due to vacancies of more than 30,000 posts, workload has increased. This leads to accidents and loss of lives, " he added.

He pointed out that there are several loopholes in providing jobs to the kin of deceased workers. The Tangedco took a policy decision to appoint 10,200 persons but the announcement has been cancelled.

"CPI (M) urges the government to hold talks with the workers' representatives and resolve the issues," the statement added.