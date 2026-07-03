CPM urges Tamil Nadu government to roll back private bus fare hike

In a statement, Shanmugam said private bus operators had increased fares on both town and mofussil services without any prior notice in districts including Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, The Nilgiris, Dindigul, Salem, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Nagapattinam. He said, in several cases, the minimum fare had been raised from Rs 10 to Rs 15.

Describing public transport as an essential service, Shanmugam said the sudden fare hike would place an additional financial burden on poor, middle-class and economically weaker sections, besides affecting students and other daily commuters.